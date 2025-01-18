Top pass rusher Robinson a key addition for West Virginia

Robinson, 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, was one of the premier edge rushers available in the transfer market and for good reason. The Virginia native is coming off a season where he was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference as well as a first-team all-league choice.

One of those is simply finding good players and the most recent transfer addition in Texas San Antonio edge rusher Jimmori Robinson certainly checks that box.

Over the course of his 528 snaps, Robinson recorded 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in his first year full year as a starter for the Roadrunners. Prior to that, Robinson appeared in 30 games over his other three years and tallied 67 tackles, 13 tackles for loss. 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Prior to that, Robinson was highly productive at the junior college level where he was an all-American selection at Dodge City C.C. where he posted 20 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.

That production drew interest from a long list of college programs, but his two finalists were West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Robinson took an official visit to Morgantown and saw everything that he needed to see and now gives the program an experienced pass rusher to complement the other additions made this off-season.

Robinson automatically has an argument to be the best player that the program has added through the transfer portal this off-season and has over 1,300 snaps of experience at the FBS level.

Pass rushers are hard to come by and Robinson gives the Mountaineers some juice off the edge after the program lost both of their top options from a season ago. Gone from the roster are Tyrin Bradley (554 snaps) and Ty French (338 snaps) which means that Robinson will be competing with a relatively unexperienced room with redshirt freshman Obinna Onwuka and true freshman Romando Johnson.

Robinson is the latest in a string of additions that the Mountaineers have made in order to retool their defense under first year coordinator Zac Alley. The program has been aggressive with defensive backs adding a total of 9 while also adding key pieces at linebacker, defensive line and of course on the edge with Robinson.

West Virginia has found some talented pieces to add to the mix this off-season and Robinson is just one of many key needs that the program has addressed through the portal.