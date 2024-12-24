West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Oran Singleton

The speedy pass catcher was one of three Eastern Michigan wide receivers to finish with over 600 yards receiving but led the Eagles in catches with almost 20 more than second place.

Singleton, 5-foot-9, 164-pounds, spent just one season with the Eagles where he recorded 64 catches for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

West Virginia has landed another piece out of the transfer portal with Eastern Michigan wide receiver Oran Singleton committing to the Mountaineers football program.

The transfer wide receiver started his career at Akron where he hauled in 11 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in 2021. The Florida native also spent time at Hutchinson C.C. where he led the team in receptions with 31 and touchdowns with 7, while he finished second in yards with 419.

Singleton has one year of eligibility remaining in his career and will bring both experience and speed to the wide receiver spot on the roster giving the Mountaineers a boost in that room.

The data:

Singleton played a total of 697 snaps this past season with 432 of those in pass-catching situations and 258 in run blocking. He was targeted a total of 98 times on the season and hauled in 66.3-percent of those opportunities for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Singleton spent 91.5-percent or 396 of his wide receiver snaps in the slot and was productive after the catch with 235 of his total yards coming after the catch. His average depth of target was 10 yards on the season.

He forced a total of 5 missed tackles and displayed the ability to win in contested catch situations with 8 grabs in 18 total attempts on the season. Of his 64 catches, half of those resulted in first downs.

Fitting the program:

Singleton brings much-needed experience to a wide receiver room that is currently lacking it. The Mountaineers only have 10 scholarship wide receivers at the moment and only Jaden Bray, Preston Fox and Rodney Gallagher have seen any consistent action on the football field.

That makes adding Singleton critical to the room especially with what he can do with the ball in his hands. The Florida native has already gone through this transfer process before and should have no issues adjusting to his new surroundings in Morgantown. He will look to take a skill set that on the surface seems like a really good mesh with what head coach Rich Rodriguez wants to do and acclimate quickly.

West Virginia has been searching for good fits in the portal and Singleton checks a lot of boxes on a lot of different fronts.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia lost their top three pass catchers from 2024 to either the graduation or the transfer portal so it will be a focus to round out the roster with an influx of talent in that room. Singleton was the first, but as you saw with Jarod Bowie not the last addition for West Virginia at the wide receiver position. The program wants to add both more bodies and abilities to what is already in the fold. Expect more additions for the Mountaineers as the program attempts to upgrade what is in place heading into the first year under Rodriguez.