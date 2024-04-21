West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Sencire Harris
The West Virginia basketball program has landed a talented piece with upside out of the transfer portal with a commitment from former Illinois guard Sencire Harris.
Harris, 6-foot-4, 170-pounds, spent two seasons with the Illini but entered the transfer portal after taking a redshirt season this past year. During his first season with the program Harris played in all 33 games, even starting seven, while averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
A tenacious defender, Harris has athleticism and length which made him a highly recruited prospect in the class of 2022. A native of Canton, Ohio, Harris averaged 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.8 steals as a senior for St. Vincent-St. Mary and led his team to consecutive Ohio Division II state titles.
