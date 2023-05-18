Sammarco, 6-foot-6, 242-pounds, had been strongly leaning in the direction of the Mountaineers since the Big 12 Conference program came through with a scholarship offer during the evaluation period.

West Virginia has added to the 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills 2024 tight end Jack Sammarco .

Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart served as the lead recruiter for Sammarco and was the coach that stopped by his school to watch him workout as well as participate in one-on-one drills. .

“We lifted and did some drills and one-on-ones on the field and after coach Stewart told me I had a scholarship offer to West Virginia,” he said.

The Buckeye State product had made multiple visits to Morgantown during his recruitment and was impressed with the campus as well as his fit in the offense as a versatile tight end. The scholarship offer was the last step necessary to effectively push things over the finish line.

“I love the program. I love the whole vibe of Morgantown,” he said. “You can tell that the coaches care about the players and have great relationships with them.”

The West Virginia coaches have been impressed with his physicality, ability to high point the ball and his overall size. This past season he is coming off a campaign where he hauled in 136 yards and a pair of scores in a predominantly run-based offense.

But, the coaching staff certainly believes there is potential for much more.

“Stewart said that I’m the exact type of tight end they are looking for. I checked every box and he could see me in the NFL,” he said.

Sammarco selected West Virginia over offers from Connecticut, Akron, Miami, Eastern Michigan and Toledo. He is set to take his official visit to Morgantown June 9-11.

Sammarco becomes the third prospect to commit to West Virginia in the 2024 class and the first player at the tight end position.

WVSports.com will have more with Sammarco in the near future.