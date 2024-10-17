West Virginia not dwelling on past, flipping the script forward

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown knew that his team let an opportunity pass by in the Iowa State game.

“We didn’t get it done. Sometimes I come in here and talk to you guys Monday and I’m over it and have moved on but that’s not really where I’m at right now,” he said.

The Mountaineers simply made too many mistakes turning the ball over twice and not playing good complementary football between the three different phases. The opportunities were there for West Virginia to break through, but they weren’t able to take advantage of them.

“We had chances. That’s a game we were right there and didn’t make enough plays to win,” Brown said.

But the show must go on and that's the approach that the Mountaineers are taking.

Fortunately for West Virginia they won’t have to wait long for another as No. 17 Kansas State will be coming to Morgantown this week for another night game against a ranked opponent. The lessons from the week before are obvious as the Mountaineers need to not beat themselves and put themselves in position to win.

That resonates on the roster from the top down.

“We’re ready to get back to work. We’re disappointed with how Saturday turned out. We’re ready to get back to the drawing board and take on an arguably better team Saturday,” tight end Treylan Davis said.

Another veteran shared the same beliefs.

“Disappointing loss because we expected to win that game, we should have won that game, but we have a chance to get to work. Build our fan base up because they’re down right now,” tackle Nick Malone said.

Some of the biggest problems in the previous game was the overall inconsistencies and lack of execution. The Mountaineers were caught not doing their jobs and a similar effort against a talented Kansas State football team will lead to the same results on the scoreboard.

The focus from the coaching staff is to flip the script and move onto the next week which is something that they started early in the week. The good news is that the mood on the team is that despite the disappointment from a week ago there is optimism that the issues can be fixed.

And sitting at 3-3, the Mountaineers realize that they can’t dwell on the past and must get ready for a very talented Kansas State team that is going to be a very difficult challenge themselves.

“We turn it over and it’s onto the next week. You make the corrections, you have to be accountable,” Brown said.