PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

West Virginia offers 2025 California point guard Angelino Mark

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com
Get 75% of our annual subscription! Click the image above to sign up now!
Get 75% of our annual subscription! Click the image above to sign up now!

West Virginia has offered Sherman Oaks, Calif. 2025 point guard Angelino Mark.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3 guard, who attends Notre Dame High School, played a key role in leading his team to a 31-4 record during the 2023-24 season.

Mark also competes for Nike EYBL's Oakland Soldiers, his team recently finished as the runner-up in the EYBL Peach Jam tournament.

Mark has official visits scheduled with Seton Hall (Sept. 9), Rutgers (Sept. 18), Providence (Sept. 20), Utah (Sept. 28), TCU (Oct. 2), and USC (Oct. 10).

In a recent interview with our partner site CaliforniaPreps.com, Mark shared what he’s looking for in a school: “I’m really doing my homework on statistics and analytics at different schools. At the end of the day, it’ll come down to which school is the best fit for me. I know I’ll learn a lot on the visits, so I’m just staying open right now.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmdlbGlubyBNYXJrIEVZQkwgaGlnaGxpZ2h0cyB3aXRoIHRoZSBP YWtsYW5kIFNvbGRpZXJzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0wxbjBtYXJrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMMW4wbWFyazwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OaWtlRVlCP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOaWtlRVlCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vTXlOeE9UZ1lSZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL015TnhPVGdZUmc8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ291cnRzaWRlIEZpbG1zIChAQ291cnRzaWRlRmlsbXMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ291cnRzaWRlRmlsbXMv c3RhdHVzLzE4MjA4MjA5MDYwMzk3MTgyNjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXVndXN0IDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1vZmZlcnMtMjAyNS1jYWxpZm9y bmlhLXBvaW50LWd1YXJkLWFuZ2VsaW5vLW1hcmsiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5p YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtb2ZmZXJzLTIw MjUtY2FsaWZvcm5pYS1wb2ludC1ndWFyZC1hbmdlbGluby1tYXJrJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK