The 6-foot-3 guard, who attends Notre Dame High School, played a key role in leading his team to a 31-4 record during the 2023-24 season.

Mark also competes for Nike EYBL's Oakland Soldiers, his team recently finished as the runner-up in the EYBL Peach Jam tournament.

Mark has official visits scheduled with Seton Hall (Sept. 9), Rutgers (Sept. 18), Providence (Sept. 20), Utah (Sept. 28), TCU (Oct. 2), and USC (Oct. 10).

In a recent interview with our partner site CaliforniaPreps.com, Mark shared what he’s looking for in a school: “I’m really doing my homework on statistics and analytics at different schools. At the end of the day, it’ll come down to which school is the best fit for me. I know I’ll learn a lot on the visits, so I’m just staying open right now.”