West Virginia Officially Announces Removal of Neal Brown

West Virginia University made a change on Sunday afternoon, moving on from Neal Brown as their head football coach.

Brown and the Mountaineers finished off a 6-6 season on Saturday with a 52-15 loss to Texas Tech. Brown finished his six-year tenure with a 37-35 record and 25-28 in Big 12 play.

“Coach Brown is a great person, and he has served as a tremendous ambassador for West Virginia University," West Virginia University Director of Athletics Wren Baker said.

“He led our storied program with class and integrity and always put in the hard work necessary to allow for success. We are grateful to Neal, his wife, Brooke, and their children for their contributions to our University, community and state, and we wish them the very best in their next endeavor.”

Brown has been a head coach for 10 total seasons, spending four seasons at Troy before becoming the head coach at WVU. He has a career record of 72-51.

Baker added that WVU's focus will now be on supporting the current players as they prepare for a bowl game and that a national search will begin immediately.

“We will keep our focus on the incredible young men in our program and preparing for our bowl game,” Baker said. “Our national search for WVU’s 36th head football coach is already underway. I am confident that with the strong alignment among the University leadership, our passionate supporters, our proud history and our willingness to invest, we will have an outstanding pool of candidates.”