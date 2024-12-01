West Virginia will move on from head coach Neal Brown

WVSports.com has confirmed with multiple sources that West Virginia is moving on from head coach Neal Brown.

Brown, who has been at the helm since 2019, went 37-35 in six seasons at WVU. He finishes with a 25-28 mark in Big 12 Conference play, as well as going 2-1 in bowl games.

Brown and the Mountaineers finished the 2023 season with nine wins including six wins in the Big 12 as well as a bowl game victory over North Carolina. However, the program failed to build off that momentum going just 6-6 this past season. During his tenure at WVU, Brown went 3-17 against teams ranked in the top 25.

No word yet on financials but per his contract Brown is guaranteed to be owed over $9 million from his buyout. The head coach signed a one-year extension with the Mountaineers last off-season which took the deal through the 2027 season. Brown was due $4 million in 2025, $4.3 million in 2026 and $4.4 million in 2027 with the buyout paying 75-percent of that salary.

Prior to arriving in Morgantown, Brown was the head coach at Troy where he spent four seasons. As a head coach, Brown has a 72-50 overall record across 10 seasons at Troy and West Virginia.

Brown also served as the offensive coordinator at Kentucky, Texas Tech and Troy. He additionally was on staff at Troy as an inside wide receivers coach, Delaware as a wide receivers coach, Sacred Heart as a quarterback and wide receivers coach and Massachusetts as a tight ends coach earlier in his career.

The Kentucky native started his playing career with the Wildcats and then finish it at Massachusetts.

The search will now begin for the 35th head coach of the Mountaineers football program.

West Virginia is still set to play one more game as they are bowl eligible with a 6-6 record.