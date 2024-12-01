I've Got Five On It: Texas Tech

(Photo by © Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images)

West Virginia had no answer for Texas Tech in their 52-15 loss to the Red Raiders to conclude their 2024 regular season slate. Staff writer Wesley Shoemaker picks out five things from the game yesterday that stood out and dives into each.

Defense With No Answer

The West Virginia defense had no answer to Texas Tech's high-powered offense. The Mountaineers surrendered 569 yards of total offense, as Texas Tech averaged 7.6 yards per play, including 359 yards through the air. The first seven drives of the game resulted in a score for Texas Tech. West Virginia's issues on the perimeter of their defense were exposed as the Red Raiders were able to do anything and everything they wanted to offensively. Texas Tech totaled 11 possessions, and they scored on all but two of them, with one ending in an interception inside the red zone and the other being at the end of the game when they took a knee.

Ugly Showing From The Offense

As West Virginia's defense couldn't stop anything Texas Tech was doing, the offense did them no favors. WVU's offense turned it over on downs, made a long kick, and then it was downhill from there. Michael Hayes' 52-yard field goal was probably the highlight of the entire first half for the Mountaineer offense. Garrett Greene threw an interception as well as fumbled in the final 2:40 of the first half. Both directly led to touchdowns from Texas Tech. Without the Red Raiders' 15 points off turnovers at halftime would've put the score at 20-3 and even though that's still a three-possession game if WVU even scores once before halftime, it's an entirely different ballgame.

It was too little too late from the offense and Greene finished the game with three total turnovers.

Running Backs Play Well

The only good thing to come from the West Virginia offense was the play of both running backs, CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White. Donaldson and White ran hard all afternoon long. White finished the game with 124 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. During his touchdown rush, he showed some serious quickness and moves to get to the end zone. Donaldson had only 30 yards rushing, but he was WVU's leading receiver with 73 yards on seven catches through the air. It's important to note how both players continued to press the gas even when the game was out of reach. Hat tip to both of them for how they competed and how hard they ran, as they were the only good thing to write home about for West Virginia.

Failing To Beat A Good Team

West Virginia finishes the regular season with six wins. In none of those wins did they beat a team with a winning record. 6-6 isn't good enough, especially when the preseason expectations, which were set internally, were so high. It's hard to sell a product that is mathematically averaged based on their results, and it's the fifth time in six years that WVU has had six wins or fewer in the regular season. It's one thing to lose and another to consistently lose to the good teams on your schedule and beat up on the bad ones. That's not a sign of a good football team.

Simply Overmatched

This isn't the first time a West Virginia team has gone on the road and looked completely overmatched. This year, it was this game. Last year, it was on the road against Oklahoma, where WVU lost by 39. In 2022, it was another blowout on the road against Texas Tech as well as a loss to Texas, where WVU almost had their score doubled. In 2021, it was a 25-point loss to Baylor on the road. In 2020, it was a 42-6 thumping against Iowa State. In 2019, WVU would lose by 31 to Missouri and 38 to Oklahoma. Every season under Neal Brown at WVU, his team has been blown out and seemingly uncompetitive in at least one road game each season. Saturday was the 2024 version of it, and it's an alarming trend when there's at least one game every year where your team is completely overmatched.