West Virginia redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Xavier Bausley was one of the top-earning athletes in the month of May in the NIL Store.

And that is quite the accomplishment as he joins athletes such as Purdue basketball player Zach Edey, Arkansas baseball player Weihiwa Aloy, and others.

Bausley was perched at No. 6 on the list for the month of May.

Bausley, 6-foot-4, 308-pounds, is a Dunbar native who transferred into the program at the mid-term after spending two seasons at Jacksonville State. There he redshirted in his first year before being named a freshman all-American after starting 11 games for the Gamecocks during his second season there.

It might be surprising to some to see an offensive lineman on the list but for Bausley, it comes to promoting which has led to items such as the navy football jersey, gold Mountaineers crew, and navy arch tees selling.

“The biggest reason for the success was just spreading the word on Facebook, I come from a tight-knit community that are all West Virginia fans, so it was just a match made in heaven,” he said.

It's a testament to the power of the West Virginia fan base and the plan put in place by Bausley.