Matt Moore is in his third season leading the offensive line and his unit is starting to take shape.

West Virginia spent the spring looking to develop depth, not necessarily in the traditional sense of simply having more bodies but being versatile with the ones that are in the mix. That has meant cross-training linemen on the roster at multiple positions instead of pigeonholing them at one spot.

“I’ve really tried to develop guys that can play at least four of the five positions,” he said.