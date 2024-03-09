West Virginia will have some questions to answer up front, but one of those won’t be at left tackle.

That’s because senior Wyatt Milum returns after putting together a very impressive season for the Mountaineers at the position.

The Spring Valley product graded out as the highest-rated lineman on the team according to Pro Football Focus and had the numbers to back that up.

Across 337 pass-blocking snaps, Milum did not allow a sack or even a single quarterback hit.

In fact, Milum only allowed a total of 9 pressures while playing the blindside blocking position for quarterback Garrett Greene. It was the second consecutive year that Milum didn’t allow a sack and in 2022 allowed just a single hit on the quarterback.

Across 2,227 collegiate snaps, Milum has only allowed three sacks and three quarterback hits as he is realizing the potential that those around the program had for him when he signed in the 2021 class.

Milum collected offers from Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and a long list of others but West Virginia was fortunate that he grew up inside the Mountain State. That helped matters on the recruiting trail.

"The relationship I built with coach Brown and coach (Matt) Moore and to be able to play for your home state it's really special," he said. "It felt like home."

Milum began his career on the right side in Morgantown but moved to the left due to his potential there given the fact that he was left-handed. While he hadn’t played there before and had to learn some new techniques, the coaching staff was optimistic that he would develop in that role.

It’s hard to argue the results over the past two seasons.

“Wyatt is special,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Milum is going to be asked to become even more of a leader up front for the Mountaineers in his final season with the program after both Zach Frazier and Doug Nester exhausted their eligibility. And he has the trust of his teammates to do just that.

“Best LT in the country,” Greene said.