West Virginia optimistic despite struggles, ready for challenge

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins didn’t sound like a coach frustrated with his team’s fifth consecutive loss, this time on the road at Arkansas.

Instead, there was optimism.

The Mountaineers trailed by as many as 19 in the second half against the Razorbacks but battled as close as 5 before simply running out of gas. That’s an issue when teams are being asked to run around, double team, trap and then do things on the offensive end in hurry up mode.

“It’s hard, it’s not easy,” Huggins said.

Foul trouble was an issue but again largely a product of the team attempting to mount a comeback.

“I’m proud of our guys, man. We were down a bunch and we didn’t quit. We fought and fought and fought,” Huggins said.

Granted it wasn’t all optimistic as Huggins admitted that he probably has trusted some players that he likely shouldn’t have in large part because what they haven’t done for them of late.

That’s not suggesting that there are major issues with the players on the team, but more of a change of mindset that’s needed for this team to become more successful over the long haul.

“They’re not bad guys. They get in the game and the first thing is how do I get a shot not how do I help my team and quite frankly our big guys aren’t rebounding the ball,” he said.

Despite falling to 13-7, the veteran head coach believes that his team is close to turning a corner. They’re going to need those changes in order to push players to play harder and compete more or those players aren’t going to be on the floor a whole lot. That also could mean playing more freshmen especially if the Mountaineers continue to struggle with rebounding.

“Because those guys are capable of making shots,” Huggins said.

Even with the current struggles, Huggins looks at the trip to Baylor Monday as an opportunity for this team as the Mountaineers have a chance to take the next step.

Yes, it’s challenging but this league is full of challenges and all the head coach wants to see if players giving their best.

“I still got all the faith in the world that this team is going to get turned around,” Huggins said. “…I really think we’re going to come out of it. I’m looking forward to playing Baylor.”

And it’s a wake-up call for the players as well as senior guard Kedrian Johnson said it’s not on the coaches who have prepared the team and now it’s up to them to rise to the challenge.

“Losing five games in a row that's never happened to me before, it will take a big toll on you but it's up to us to stay positive, keep moving forward and learn from our mistakes,” he said.