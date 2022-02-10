West Virginia placing emphasis on high school QB recruiting
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has largely put together three recruiting classes since arriving in Morgantown and is well underway on the fourth.
One thing that each have had in common is the quarterback position has been addressed from within the high school ranks. Four different classes and four high school signal callers within each.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news