During West Virginia's 49-14 win over Albany on Saturday night, the Mountaineers lost defensive tackle Eddie Vesterinen.

Vesterinen left the game in the second quarter, finishing the game with one tackle and 0.5 TFLs.

"We got an MRI, they got it back. He’ll probably be out a few weeks, we’ll kind of determine how long. I'll know better on Monday," West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said after the game.

Vesterinen is in his fourth year at West Virginia and was a starter on WVU's defensive line. Fellow d-lineman Sean Martin said they will certainly miss Vesterinen's presence during his absence but that brings opportunities for more guys to step up.

"We’re going to have to look forward to the younger guys to step up. We’ve got a lot of depth in our room. Eddie is a great player obviously. It’s going to hurt but we got to step up and continue to play hard," Martin said.

West Virginia's next game comes next Saturday when they travel to face rival Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.