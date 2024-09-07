PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
West Virginia potentially preparing for life without Eddie Vesterinen

© Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
During West Virginia's 49-14 win over Albany on Saturday night, the Mountaineers lost defensive tackle Eddie Vesterinen.

Vesterinen left the game in the second quarter, finishing the game with one tackle and 0.5 TFLs.

"We got an MRI, they got it back. He’ll probably be out a few weeks, we’ll kind of determine how long. I'll know better on Monday," West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said after the game.

Vesterinen is in his fourth year at West Virginia and was a starter on WVU's defensive line. Fellow d-lineman Sean Martin said they will certainly miss Vesterinen's presence during his absence but that brings opportunities for more guys to step up.

"We’re going to have to look forward to the younger guys to step up. We’ve got a lot of depth in our room. Eddie is a great player obviously. It’s going to hurt but we got to step up and continue to play hard," Martin said.

West Virginia's next game comes next Saturday when they travel to face rival Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

