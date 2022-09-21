West Virginia is operating on a short week prior to kick-off to the Virginia Tech game.

Kickoff is set for Thursday night which means that the schedule must be adjusted to take into account for the unconventional short week.

Unlike the Thursday night opener against Pittsburgh, this game comes after a game this past weekend meaning there are only four days of preparation.

The Mountaineers wrapped up their contest with FCS opponent Towson Saturday and jumped straight into game week early Sunday morning to prepare for the Hokies. But fortunately, both programs are operating under the same conditions as Virginia Tech played host to FCS Wofford over the weekend.

“It’s on a short week so everything is hurried,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Given the fact that both teams are playing under the same circumstances, Brown doesn’t have any qualms with the schedule this week. He’s been on the opposite side of that in the past with the other team not operating on a short week as well and it isn’t the most envious place to be.

West Virginia began prep work for the Hokies Friday in a sneak ahead prior to the Towson game and then held a light practice Sunday with the coaches coming in early. The Mountaineers held their difficult practice Monday and will use the normal Thursday-Friday schedule over Tuesday and Wednesday.

On top of the preparation, the coaches have been vigilant of ensuring that the players on the roster are taking full advantage of the recovery elements in the program. Brown encouraged rest for his players after the game and that is a critical factor in the short turnaround.

But the Mountaineers are excited for the opportunity to showcase what they can do.

“A lot of eyes are going to be on us. This is another opportunity for us in primetime,” he said.