The West Virginia Mountaineers football program is still in the process of putting together the 2021 recruiting class but is represented in the newly released Rivals250. The rankings designate the top 250 prospects in the nation on the recruiting trail and the Mountaineers have a pair of players featured on the list.

Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive tackle Wyatt Milum comes in at No. 166 on the new list as the highest rated of the West Virginia commitments. Milum selected the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and many others. West Virginia moved to the forefront for Milum after multiple visits to campus and a strong relationship with the coaches which kept the in-state talent home.

Perry (Oh.) running back Jaylen Anderson comes in at No. 207 in the newly released rankings and there is possibility to increase further down the line. The talented running back collected a significant amount of offers from Florida, Iowa and more before selecting the Big 12 Conference program in large part due to his ties to running backs coach Chad Scott. Anderson made multiple visits to campus prior to his pledge and fills a need as a dynamic three-down running back in the Mountaineers scheme.

