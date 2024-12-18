West Virginia QB Ryder Burton enters the transfer portal

He did not appear in any games for the Mountaineers this season.

Before joining West Virginia’s program this season, Burton spent 2023 with Brigham Young University, where he redshirted.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ryder Burton announced Wednesday on social media his intention to enter the transfer portal.

