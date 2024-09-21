West Virginia rallies to win Big 12 opener over Kansas

Lightning strikes were all around on Saturday afternoon in the Morgantown area as they caused a 1 hour, 58-minute delay between West Virginia and Kansas. Following the delay, WVU was the team that brought the thunder, rallying to a 32-28 victory over the Jayhawks to open Big 12 play.

This time last week, WVU was on the losing end of a late loss to rival Pitt on the road, losing a 10-point lead in the final five minutes. One week later, WVU delivered the heartbreaking blow, as Garrett Greene found Rodney Gallagher for a 15-yard touchdown pass as the Mountaineers completed a game-winning seven-play, 67-yard touchdown drive followed by a strip sack by Tyrin Bradley to seal the victory.

Kansas’ first drive ended with them punting as TJ Jackson finished the drive for the Mountaineers with an 11-yard sack. West Virginia got the ball back and went down the field in three plays, as Garrett Greene found Hudson Clement for gains of 38 and 39 yards before Jahiem White rushed in for a 1-yard score putting WVU ahead, 7-0.

West Virginia’s defense then made some more noise as Tyrin Bradley got WVU’s first interception of the season. The Mountaineers would give the ball back on an interception of their own as Greene was picked off right and Kansas took over at their own 17.

The Jayhawks took advantage of Greene’s mistake, driving 83 yards on 13 plays, capped off by a Devin Neal 11-yard touchdown rush, tying the game at 7-7.

The West Virginia defense would once again give their offense a good scoring chance as they pinned Kansas inside their own 10 and then forced a punt which after a 16-yard return from Rodney Gallagher got the ball to the Kansas 34.

Greene ended the drive with a 5-yard touchdown rush, one play after they converted a 3rd and 14 as WVU took a 14-7 to head into halftime.

The defense which played well in the opening 30 minutes had a different feel to start the third quarter.

Kansas opened the second half marching down the field, converting on a 4th and 2 before finishing the drive with a Jalon Daniels 7-yard touchdown pass to Luke Grimm in the back corner of the end zone, tying the game at 14-14.

A 52-yard strike from Greene to Traylon Ray set up a 40-yard field goal from Michael Hayes to give the Mountaineers a 17-14 lead, but Kansas went right back down the field against the Mountaineer defense.

KU traveled 75 yards on five plays, including gains of 21 and 32 yards on back-to-back plays, with the drive ending on an 11-yard score from Daniel Hishaw as Kansas took a 21-17 lead with 4:30 to play in the third quarter.

Severe weather would then move into the area, causing a 1 hour, 58-minute weather delay with 10:43 to play in the fourth quarter. WVU would get the ball back on a punt return as soon as play resumed but went three and out as an offense during that span.

Kansas would not have trouble on offense, as they went 54 yards on six plays, capped off by a fourth down conversion followed by a 32-yard reverse pitch to Grimm for a touchdown as KU took a 28-17 lead with 5:39 to play.



WVU's offense gave them a chance, as they scored with 3:27 to play on an 8-yard pass from Greene to Kole Taylor before Taylor caught a pass from Traylon Ray to cut the Kansas lead to 28-25.

Kansas would face a 3rd and 4 on their ensuing possession but WVU's defense stood tall forcing a punt as the Mountaineers took over on offense on their own 33 yard line with 2:22 to play.

WVU's final drive was fueled by Greene as both a passer and a runner. Greene ran for gains of 10 and 15 yards on the drive, as well as connecting on an 11-yard pass to Clement and then targeted Clement in the end zone before defensive pass interference was called, leading to a gain of another 15 yards.

On KU's final drive they gained 36 yards and were at the WVU 39 yard line with 15 seconds to play before Bradley ended the game for the Mountaineers.

WVU scored 15 points in the final 3:27 of the game, as the defense had back-to-back drives of forcing a punt and a fumble to end the game.