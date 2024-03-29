One of the strengths of Jaylen Anderson is his self-awareness.

So, the redshirt junior doesn’t need anybody to tell him that his production last season isn’t what’s expected out of him.

Anderson closed the 2022 season strong with 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 15 carries which led to elevated expectations the following year.

That never materialized as Anderson struggled to carry the ball for an average of just 3.3 yards per carry and just 147 yards and a touchdown. And with the emergence of Jahiem White next to what the Mountaineers already had in CJ Donaldson that would have forced some to consider other options.

Not Anderson as he relied on the transparency that he has with position coach Chad Scott to provide a blueprint for what he needed to do to improve in the off-season. And the strength of that bond forged between the two was critical in his decision to return to Morgantown.

“Really aware of the way he played, the way he practiced and the way he prepared. He understood that he hadn’t put his best foot forward from a consistency standpoint,” Scott said.

There was no blaming or fighting about playing time after the season because Anderson already knew.

The offensive coordinator personally recruited Anderson out of high school and the two have always had a very open and honest line of communication. While Anderson had shown flashes at times in games, he had not yet displayed the consistency in practice for those habits to continue to carry over.

Scott made it clear that it’s hard to allocate carries to others if you aren’t producing with them.

“If you can consistently produce at that level we find ways to get you the ball,” he said.

That was something Anderson recognized as well and went to work on putting his best foot forward.

It’s led to his most productive off-season since joining the West Virginia football program and there is also the dangling carrot of opportunity, too. With Donaldson limited this spring to no contact, Anderson and White are the only two scholarship backs on the roster.

“One of those things we’re talking about is playing fast. Very smart kid, really good talent but just practicing fast and playing fast that’s his primary focus,” Scott said.

And the early returns are it has paid off as Anderson has started the spring hot, but the focus is to keep that rolling through the duration of the practices and then into the summer and season.

"This spring is big and he knows it," head coach Neal Brown said.

Scott has faith in Anderson that will occur, and you know that his pupil realizes it too.