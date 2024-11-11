Advertisement
Published Nov 11, 2024
WVU's Anthony Wilson named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

West Virginia's Anthony Wilson wreaked havoc against Cincinnati on Saturday and now he's been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Wilson recorded 11 tackles, six solo, and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Mountaineer defense.

The senior safety is in his second season with WVU and currently ranks second on the team with 64 total tackles.

Wilson received a 64.4 grade from PFF. He becomes the third Mountaineer to win the award this season, joining Tyrin Bradley and TJ Jackson.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement