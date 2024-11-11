WVU's Anthony Wilson named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia's Anthony Wilson wreaked havoc against Cincinnati on Saturday and now he's been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Wilson recorded 11 tackles, six solo, and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Mountaineer defense.
The senior safety is in his second season with WVU and currently ranks second on the team with 64 total tackles.
Wilson received a 64.4 grade from PFF. He becomes the third Mountaineer to win the award this season, joining Tyrin Bradley and TJ Jackson.
