Jahiem White made his snaps count in year one.

The true freshman only played a total of 275 offensive snaps but turned that into a productive line. White rushed 109 times for 842 yards and 4 touchdowns which boils down to an average of 7.7 yards per attempt. He also hauled in 5 catches for 125 yards and 2 more scores.

“Me coming in and playing how I played last year wasn't a surprise. It was just a matter of time until I got on the field and showed my talent,” he said.

While White played sparingly through the first seven games but made the most of his opportunities when he was given them. That was largely due to his practice habits, but once that was corrected he was able to showcase what he brought to the table.

It takes time to learn how to practice at the highest level of college football but once he was able to take on a larger role White didn’t disappoint. Despite his age, White carries a confidence that fuels his abilities on the field and has helped him make waves early in his career.

“I was able to take off,” he said.

Now heading into his second season White is looking to be even better. He placed an emphasis in the spring on not only being more comfortable in the backfield but embracing what offensive coordinator and position coach Chad Scott is trying to teach him.

And the goal this year is simple.

“Getting in the end zone more. That’s really it,” he said.

White points to several instances in games against BYU and Cincinnati where he combined to rush for 337 yards but left several plays on the field that could have resulted in touchdowns. He has been working on both his speed and acceleration to ensure that isn’t an issue this season.

“My main thing was finishing runs after the plays are done and going 30-yards past the defense to get game-like reps. I feel like I had a great spring with all the little things,” White said.

Catching the ball is something that has always come natural to White since he was in little league. That was on display at times during his freshman season including making the game-winning catch in the final seconds against Baylor but is looking to make that even a bigger part of his game.

“Coach Scott always says you’re going to get hit regardless so just catch the ball,” he said. “That’s been my mindset playing football all my years.”

White made quite the impression in year one, but he’s hoping that is only the beginning.

“Finish my runs, finish everything,” he said.



