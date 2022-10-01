West Virginia has been intentional when it comes to running the football.

The Mountaineers play three separate running backs and have rushed for an average of 218 yards per game, by far the most output that the offense has had since head coach Neal Brown arrived in 2019.

That trust was on display in the Virginia Tech game when the Mountaineers had initially called a pass play, but quarterback JT Daniels suggested that the offense keep the ball on the ground.

It’s a strong departure from what has routinely unfolded over the past few seasons spurred largely by the improvement made on the offensive line to go with what West Virginia has in the backfield.

Three running backs have at least 30-carries on the season with redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis leading the way with 52, freshman CJ Donaldson coming in with 50 and sophomore Justin Johnson receiving 30 totes on the year. The three have combined for 797 yards and 9 touchdowns, with Donaldson rushing for 380 yards and 6 of that total on the season.

Donaldson is coming off his most extensive work of his career with 26 carries against Virginia Tech as he has seen his usage increase in each of the three games against power five opponents.

One of the areas where he had to improve is with his conditioning and that has been an improvement for the nearly 240-pound former tight end turned running back.

“He’s getting better. We’ve emphasized that going back to the Pitt game so it takes a little while to get in shape and he’s 240-plus so it takes him a little bit longer than some people,” Brown said. “I was pleased with his level of conditioning and thought he showed some toughness finishing the game.”

It’s almost hard to believe that Donaldson was targeted at a different position altogether, but he has made his presence known since his very first collegiate carry against Pittsburgh. Given his size, Donaldson has shown the ability to run over defenders and the agility to make them miss.

“Those runs he had in the Pitt game really set the tone for him and got us excited about him. And we like blocking for him, we like blocking for guys like that,” lineman James Gmiter said.

Brown isn’t sure if 26 carries will routinely be in the plans, but the Mountaineers want to continue to get him the ball especially when you consider he has yet to lose a yard on any of his carries.

“He’s not a fun guy to tackle and if you just continue to give it to him sooner or later he’s going to split a couple because you get tired of running int 240-pounds over and over,” offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. “He’s kind of been the spark.”

But he is far from the only option as Johnson burst onto the scene with 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown on the road against Virginia Tech. It was the first score of his college career and put his patient running style of display as he saw the hole and hit it hard.

There is more trust as the game has continued to slow down for Johnson and it came as no surprise for the coaches who expected him to take a second-year leap. While he struggled with some aspects in his freshman season, Johnson has started to showcase a true understanding of what is being asked of him.

“I have to wait my turn but it’s always the story just be patient and blessings will come. In the backfield we’re all tremendous running backs, me, CJ and Tony we’re something special,” Johnson said.

Given the fact that all three have had success Brown has tinkered with the idea of using two-back sets moving forward as a way to take advantage of the various skill sets.

Either way, expect West Virginia to remain committed to the ground game.

“We’re going to play all three,” Brown said.