So what needs are left for the roster when it comes to being best prepared for what could come this season? We examine what's currently in place as well as what the coaching staff needs to do to fill those slots.

Versatility should be the name of the game here as you saw with several additions since Josh Eilert took over the program earlier in June.

West Virginia has helped fill a need in the back court behind Kerr Kriisa with the addition of Florida State transfer guard Jeremiah Bembry and the other guards include RaeQuan Battle, Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson.

That, along with Perez, seems to be a very solid group but the loss of Omar Silverio due to his waiver not being approved puts the position back into focus. Expect West Virginia to continue to hunt here and look to fill that spot with a player.

The front court was hit the hardest by the transfer portal with three bigs exiting over the summer with forwards Tre Mitchell, Mohamed Wague and James Okonkwo all electing to transfer to other schools.

As of now, the current group consists of center Jesse Edwards, forward Akok Akok, forward Quinn Slazinski, forward Josiah Harris, forward Ofri Naveh and forward Patrick Suemnick.

The addition of both Akok and Slazinski from the transfer portal helped to calm some of those major concerns but adding another physical body that can fill in at center behind Edwards wouldn’t be the worst addition either.

With one scholarship currently open, seems sensible that will be going to a player that can fill multiple roles and provide depth at the two or at the five.

Also you can't use the scholarship limit as a barrier either as the Mountaineers have shown in the past they could continue to add pieces outside that restriction. That's especially true as the program waits for a waiver decision on RaeQuan Battle which could further impact the roster depending on how that unfolds.

As always finding the best fit possible is key and while West Virginia has taken some major steps the work here is still very much ongoing.