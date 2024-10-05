West Virginia rumbles to blowout victory over Oklahoma State

Coming off a bye week, West Virginia looked about as fresh and ready to go as they could have. They scored on each of their first five drives in the first half, as they didn’t take their foot off the gas, rolling to a 38-14 win over Oklahoma State on the road on Saturday from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Leading 3-0, West Virginia (3-2, 2-0 Big 12) quarterback Garrett Greene rushed for 39 yards to the Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3. Big 12) 12 yard line, but would come up from the tackle in pain as he held his right arm.

In came Nicco Marchiol, but nothing changed for WVU’s offense as Marchiol found Traylon Ray for a 10-yard touchdown just three plays later. West Virginia’s offense continued to move the ball at will no matter who was under center as they compiled 345 yards of total offense in the first half, scoring four touchdowns and scoring on all five of their drives as they took a 31-7 lead into halftime.

West Virginia started the game with the ball, as they went down the field before they settled for a 39-yard field goal after they picked up a fourth-down conversion during the drive. WVU’s defense forced a punt before the Mountaineer offense went back down the field traveling 65 yards on nine plays, capped off by the Marchiol touchdown pass.

Leading 10-0, WVU’s defense didn’t miss a beat, as they got a three-and-out on their second drive, giving the ball back to Marchiol.

Marchiol led another touchdown drive as he didn’t have to throw the ball on the drive as WVU ran the ball six times in a row, with Marchiol and Jahiem White were the only two to touch the ball, with White scoring a 10-yard touchdown to put WVU ahead 17-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Cowboys looked poised to get back in the game as they returned the kickoff 51 yards to the WVU 39. Oklahoma State would continue to drive deep into WVU territory but Alan Bowman’s pass was intercepted by Jaheem Joseph as WVU stopped the Cowboys.

Greene would be back on the field for WVU’s offense but his drive would go 87 yards on eight plays as Greene scampered for a 15-yard touchdown after a fake pass to the outside, putting the Mountaineers in front, 24-0.

Oklahoma State got on the board for the first time with 1:58 to play in the second quarter as Bowman hit Rashod Owens for an 8-yard score, but that would be more than enough time for Greene and company to respond. They scored again as CJ Donaldson scored on a 15-yard rush, putting the Mountaineers in front 31-7 heading into halftime.

Greene finished the first half passing for only 76 yards on eight completions, but he rushed for 82 yards. Marchiol passed for 10 yards on his lone pass attempt and he rushed for another 26.

In the second half WVU’s defense did more of the same as the first three possessions of the second half for the Cowboys went punt, interception, punt, with Josiah Trotter getting his first career pick as the Mountaineers were in full control.

WVU’s offense did not score in the third quarter but reached the end zone less than a minute into the fourth quarter. A 2-yard touchdown rush from Donaldson ended an eight-play, 88-yard scoring drive from the Mountaineers.

Oklahoma State deployed backup quarterback Garret Rangel who would reach the end zone as he found De’Zhaun Stribling for a 43-yard score with 8:30 to play in the fourth quarter.

Greene finished the day going 9-for-15 passing, with 159 yards through the air, adding 86 yards and a score on the ground. White rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown, while Donaldson rushed for 77 total yards and two scores.

WVU's defense allowed 227 yards of total offense, as Oklahoma State compiled only 11 first downs on offense.

WVU improves to 2-0 in the Big 12 for the second consecutive season and now head back home to face No. 16 Iowa State next Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.