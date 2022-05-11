West Virginia brought in new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to change the offense and all indications are that is just what has occurred.

The Mountaineers finished 87th in total offense a season ago at 371 yards per game and even worse in scoring offense at 25.2 points per game good for 88th nationally. That prompted head coach Neal Brown to make the move to bring Harrell into the program and effectively hand the reins of the offense over.