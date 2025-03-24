West Virginia searches for right fit, stability

Wren Baker didn’t expect to be involved in yet another coaching search for a leader of the men’s basketball program. It’s the third such search Baker has conducted over the past 21 months.

But the goal is to find the right fit for the job and hopefully with that comes long-term stability.

“I think getting the right coach in here and giving them the tools to be successful and then keeping them retained,” Baker said when asked what it would take to get West Virginia back to an elite level.

Baker felt that West Virginia took a great first step towards that this past year in Darian DeVries’ lone season with the program going 19-13 overall. That season included three wins over top ten teams and six quadrant one wins although ultimately the Mountaineers were snubbed by the NCAA Selection Committee.

It seemed as if the program was starting to turn the corner after a difficult stretch that started with Bob Huggins’ resignation and had Josh Eilert in an interim role for a year before hiring DeVries.

Now, West Virginia must start over yet again.

“I think we have the pieces that are there. We just had some setbacks the last couple of years that we’ve had to battle through, but we’ll get there,” Baker said.

Success brings stability and while there is excitement with starting anew with a coaching change, the goal is to find a coach that is going to build the program over time.

Now, that is easier said than done given the nature of college basketball and how success also makes it more likely that others could come into the picture to try to entice coaches to look elsewhere.

But given the resources that West Virginia has in terms of tradition, facilities, and competitive compensation which will be aided by a buyout from DeVries that will be in excess of $6 million, finding that right fit for the job will be critical.

That is now the sole focus for Baker has he looks for the next leader of the basketball program not only in the short term but in the future as well.

“I would rather have a coach that’s building some sustained success that people are getting endeared to and feeling good about,” Baker said.

And that’s something everybody involved can support.