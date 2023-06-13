Rehmann, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 2 weekend and while he made another stop at Kentucky elected to end his recruitment with a pledge to West Virginia football program.

West Virginia has continued the momentum on the recruiting trail with another major addition to the class after Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2024 wide receiver Brandon Rehmann committed.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect had a large number of scholarship offers with Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and many others.

But the talented wide receiver was no stranger to West Virginia as he made multiple visits to campus even before his official visit. That included both junior day stops and trips for spring practice. That familiarity along with his ties to the coaching staff made it a situation too good to pass up.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Rehmann and made him a priority ever since the Mountaineers first jumped into the mix with a scholarship last June.

“Talking to him is great,” he said.

Rehmann is being targeted as a wide receiver by the West Virginia coaching staff. He caught the attention of the coaches due to how he is able to go up and get the football in contested catch situations along with how he is able to create space with his route running.

The nation’s No. 48 wide receiver prospect and the tenth best player in the state of Pennsylvania, Rehmann is a strong addition to the Mountaineers 2024 efforts.

The pledge is just the latest for the Mountaineers who have built positive momentum in the month of June on the recruiting trail after bringing their top targets including Rehmann to campus.

Rehmann is the eighth commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and the second at the wide receiver position behind Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Keyshawn Robinson.

WVSports.com will have more with Rehmann in the near future.