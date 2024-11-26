Advertisement
Published Nov 26, 2024
West Virginia Football Bowl Projections After Week 13
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
West Virginia stands at 6-5 on the season after beating UCF this past weekend. The Mountaineers have one regular-season game remaining, they travel to Texas Tech this Saturday.

Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.

Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after nine games.

Table Name
PublicationProjected BowlOpponentDate

Action Network

Independence Bowl

Army

December 28

Athlon Sports

Independence Bowl

Tulane

December 28

CBS Sports

Gasparilla Bowl

Florida

December 20

College Football Network

First Responder Bowl

East Carolina

January 3

College Football News

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas

December 27

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

Armed Forces Bowl

Navy

December 27

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Independence Bowl

Oklahoma

December 28

USA Today

First Responder Bowl

Oklahoma

January 3

247 Sports

Independence Bowl

Army

December 28

The Sporting News

Armed Forces Bowl

Arkansas

December 27

Projection Sports

Armed Forces Bowl

Memphis

December 27

KSL Sports

First Responder Bowl

Memphis OR Army

January 3

Sports Illustrated

Independence Bowl

Army

December 28

