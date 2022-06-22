West Virginia is back at it with summer official visits and is set to welcome a talented list of prospects to Morgantown in the coming days.

The group will be mixed with players already committed to the program as well as some key targets remaining on the board.

WVSports.com outlines who is expected and the latest with each of those players that are not currently committed to any school.

This is not an official list and there is always the possibility for changes.





THE COMMITS: