West Virginia set to hire Washington as WR coach
West Virginia is set to fill the vacancy on the coaching staff by hiring Coastal Carolina assistant Tony Washington.
The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Washington was named the wide receivers coach for the Chanticleers in January of 2020.Prior to that Washington served as an offensive graduate assistant at Louisville as well as an offensive quality control coordinator at East Carolina.
A former NFL player for four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, Washington was a standout at Appalachian State.
Washington will fill the vacancy left behind when former wide receivers coach Gerad Parker took the tight ends job with Notre Dame.
WVSports.com will have more on this news.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook