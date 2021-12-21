The West Virginia Mountaineers football program is still actively fitting together pieces for the 2022 recruiting class, but the 2023 efforts are off to a fast start.

That’s because in the span of a week the Big 12 Conference program has seen the class add some critical pieces at this early junction of the process. Some of that was fueled by the fact that the Mountaineers held their first junior day event of the year with a significant number of offered prospects in attendance.