West Virginia baseball's road to Omaha will take them to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Tar Heels knocked off LSU in a winner-take-all game on Monday, winning 4-3 in extra innings.

West Virginia will face North Carolina, who was the No. 4 overall seed in this year's tournament. UNC hosted their regional round, where they went 3-1.

In their opening game they beat Long Island University, 11-8, and followed it up with a 6-2 win over LSU in the winner's bracket game on Saturday. On Sunday, the Tar Heels lost 6-2 to LSU, before they would beat the Tigers 4-3 on Monday night.

UNC is 35-3 in games played at their home ballpark, but trailed multiple times late in games this past weekend in the regional, including in their opening game against LIU, where they had to score six runs late in order to win.

West Virginia beat Dallas Baptist in their opening game on Friday, and then played Grand Canyon twice, beating them both times. WVU closed out their Tucson Regional victory with a 10-6 win over the Lopes on Sunday night.

WVU is 14-14 in road games this season and 36-22 overall.

This will be North Carolina's 11th Super Regional appearance, while it will be West Virginia's first.

The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. WVU has never made the College World Series, while UNC last made the CWS in 2018.

The Super Regional rounds are set to begin on Friday, June 7, and all eight series will take place either June 7-9 or 8-10.