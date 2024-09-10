PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

West Virginia to rely on the depth of the defensive line

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia could be down the services of one of their veterans up front on the defensive line.

Senior Eddie Vesterinen left the Albany game after only eight snaps due to a lower-body injury and that potentially leaves a hole on that unit.

Vesterinen has 35 career appearances for the Mountaineers and 15 starts including both of the games to start this season, but if he’s not able to go it means others are needed.

The first player up would be transfer TJ Jackson who has played well in the first two games and has an argument to being the most productive on the roster in that small sample size. Jackson has five tackles, three of which are for loss, and a sack after transferring into the program from Troy. He has played 65 snaps during that time and has been one of the highest-graded players on the defense per Pro Football Focus.

“I mean we’re built very similar across the front with what we’re trying to do. TJ Jackson has had two really good first games, so we’ll just keep rolling,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said.

The Mountaineers would obviously miss the combination of experience and motor that Vesterinen brings to the table, but Jackson also is experienced in his own right during his time with the Trojans. But it won’t be a job for just one person either as the defensive line is going to need others to step up.

That’s where the flexibility of senior Sean Martin comes into play as he can fill in to the field or the boundary and should move around while two younger players that have seen the field should be able to get more time in both Asani Redwood and Hammond Russell. Redwood has played 58 snaps this season, while Russell has been at 54 snaps, and both have been able to provide some valuable snaps to date.

Those are two players that stood out at the end of last season and Lesley is excited about what they bring to the table and how they will take the challenge of being in a bigger role. It will change the defense some without Vesterinen, but there won’t be any major shifts if he can’t suit up.

“You always do things that play to the player's strengths. You’re not going to make schematic, wholesale changes because one person that has a different skill set is down,” Lesley said. “But you may not ask them in certain things to do what that guy can do so it’s really not subtle changes but nothing that is major.”

But more is needed.

“We hate it for Eddie, but we’ve got a room there that we have enough guys and guys that are quality players to pick up the slack,” head coach Neal Brown said.

That doesn’t even include true freshman Nate Gabriel who played 25 snaps against Albany and where Russell has the flexibility to play in the boundary it could allow him to play nose tackle. Freshman Elijah Kinsler is another who could see an expanded role if Vesterinen isn’t ready to go.

“He’s big enough, thought he got some good push,” Brown said of Gabriel.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS10by1yZWx5LW9uLXRoZS1kZXB0 aC1vZi10aGUtZGVmZW5zaXZlLWxpbmUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtdG8tcmVseS1vbi10aGUt ZGVwdGgtb2YtdGhlLWRlZmVuc2l2ZS1saW5lJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK