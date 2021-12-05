Leave it to Bob Huggins to use a fishing metaphor to describe his new transfer pieces.

Each of the three newcomers had productive careers at their lower level stops but that’s a different situation altogether compared to what they’ll see in the Big 12 Conference on a nightly basis.

“You come in being the big fish in the small pond and all the sudden you find out there’s some damn big fish in this pond so I better get with it here,” the veteran coach said.