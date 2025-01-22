West Virginia true freshmen early enrollees added to official roster

The West Virginia football football program has undergone plenty of changes this off-season but the Mountaineers official roster has added the 12 early enrollee freshmen.

Here is a look at where each are listed with their numbers, positions and measurables.





15 Scotty Fox, QB, 6-2, 205

29 Sammy Etienne, S, 5-11, 175

34 Chris Fileppo, S, 6-2, 205

39 Zah Jackson, CB, 5-8, 176

45 Romando Johnson, BANDIT, 6-3, 241

47 Wilnerson Telemaque, DE, 6-6, 254

48 Michael Hastie, LB, 6-3, 230

49 Jackson Accurardi, OL, 6-7, 250

50 Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL, 6-4, 299

57 Gavin Crawford, OL, 6-3, 330

71 Brandon Homady, OL, 6-4, 280

98 Brandon Caesar, DL, 6-4, 255