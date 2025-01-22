West Virginia true freshmen early enrollees added to official roster

The West Virginia football football program has undergone plenty of changes this off-season but the Mountaineers official roster has added the 12 early enrollee freshmen.
Here is a look at where each are listed with their numbers, positions and measurables.
15 Scotty Fox, QB, 6-2, 205
29 Sammy Etienne, S, 5-11, 175
34 Chris Fileppo, S, 6-2, 205
39 Zah Jackson, CB, 5-8, 176
45 Romando Johnson, BANDIT, 6-3, 241
47 Wilnerson Telemaque, DE, 6-6, 254
48 Michael Hastie, LB, 6-3, 230
49 Jackson Accurardi, OL, 6-7, 250
50 Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL, 6-4, 299
57 Gavin Crawford, OL, 6-3, 330
71 Brandon Homady, OL, 6-4, 280
98 Brandon Caesar, DL, 6-4, 255
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe