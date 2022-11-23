Bob Huggins didn’t quite know what he had when he first added Tre Mitchell to the roster.

The Texas transfer, who spent his first two years at Massachusetts, appeared in only 24 games for the Longhorns a season ago and didn't necessarily jump out.

Despite being one of the most highly regarded transfers in the nation, the Pittsburgh product wasn’t necessarily moved around as much as he is capable of handling.

So, when the 6-foot-9 forward arrived in Morgantown this past off-season his overall toolbox came as a surprise to the veteran head coach.

“I didn’t know he could do a good many things that he can do,” he said.

Mitchell has already shown the ability to play inside-out for the Mountaineers. He is skilled enough to handle the ball and stretch defenses on the perimeter with his shooting, while is plenty capable of scoring in the post given his size and abilities down on the block.

It’s a skill set that was forged over time.

In high school, Mitchell spent his first two seasons being asked to bring the ball up the floor and handle a role on the perimeter while that transitioned to working on the block as a junior and senior.

That has continued in college as he was asked during his first two years at Massachusetts to serve primarily as a post player where he exceled. But given the makeup of the West Virginia roster, the coaches are now giving him the freedom to move all around and utilize his entire skill set.

“I’ve worked on both at different times and now it’s kind of all coming together,” Mitchell said.

The good news is that Mitchell embraces both style of play and is comfortable taking what the defense is going to give him instead of forcing something. He is comfortable playing off the defense and using his experience learned at various stops to exploit what is available to him.

Mitchell understands that there is always going to be a window available and because he received so much attention during his time at Massachusetts there are different angles and things available to break down a defense or get his teammates involved.

Huggins compares his ability to score at multiple levels to Desean Butler, which is lofty praise considering how successful he was in Morgantown. It’s even more impressive when you consider that Mitchell is only a little over six weeks out from surgery which sidelined him.

“As he continues to get in shape, he will continue to get better and better. I think you’re seeing why we were excited about getting him,” Huggins said.

Mitchell has always had a knack for putting the ball in the basket but it’s his understanding and efficiency that have a chance to truly set him apart as he works his way back to full strength. It’s an exciting proposition for a basketball team looking to surprise and Mitchell is ready for it.

“It’s been an emphasis for me to be efficient. Taking the right shots at the right moments,” he said.