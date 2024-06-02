Edwards, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, was able to spend a lot of time talking with both the coaches and the players outside of the game of football.

Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Deuce Edwards had been to West Virginia several times but the official visit stood out for a lot of reasons.

"The official visit is unmatched," he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was able to sit down with head coach Neal Brown as well as defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley about his fit in the scheme.

"He loves my athleticism and my physicality. He sees me as a boundary corner with a bright future," he said.

He also was able to get a better idea of how he would be utilized by talking with secondary coach ShaDon Brown along with graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin. And the two made it clear that he is high on the board.

"They let me know that I got to earn it but I can most definitely come in and compete," he said. "I like that because I also want to earn everything I get."

Edwards was hosted by his close friend 2024 signee Makai Byerson and he let him know that there is a lot of both love and support for athletes in Morgantown. He was impressed being around the team and believes it would be a good fit for him.

The plan for Edwards is now to take an official visit to Virginia Tech this coming weekend and then Michigan State the following with a commitment set for June 22. Those are the final three schools in his recruitment.

But it's clear to say that West Virginia impressed.

"WVU is definitely up there for me," he said.