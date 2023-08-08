It’s a situation that the Mountaineers haven’t found themselves in anywhere close to this degree since Neal Brown first took over the program in 2019.

But even that group wasn’t equipped with the talent and experience up front that this team will have considering most of the snaps return on the offensive line.

That means that in order to take advantage of the five-man group which consists of junior Justin Johnson, sophomore CJ Donaldson, redshirt sophomore Jaylen Anderson and true freshmen Jahiem White and DJ Oliver the coaching staff has to get creative.

It’s something all involved have embraced.

That was on display this spring in practice and even the Gold-Blue game as the offense has worked out of two-back sets in order to maximize the skill sets of the strengths of the offense. That means both two backs lined up in the backfield as well as one in the backfield and another flexed out in the pass catching game.

Using those type of formations means that the running backs must prove they can execute not only their blocking responsibilities, which proved to be a hindrance the last time the program had depth there, but also when it comes to moving around and catching the ball in the pass game.

“Being able to see those guys on the field at the same time in both the backfield at times and being flexed out,” offensive coordinator Chad Scott said. “It’s about being able to take advantage.”

The biggest difference for this group comes in the passing game as the position wasn’t asked to do much in that department last season however there is at least some experience. Donaldson was a former tight end and wide receiver in high school, while White is plenty capable as a pass catcher.

Anderson is also expected to be used in that role.

"I knew we were going to put guys in position to play a lot more than they did last year so this summer the single focus was to learn all the formations so they could line up all across the formation when we’ve got two of them in the game," Scott said. "Obviously if there is one in the game, it’s fairly easy, but when we’ve got two in the game we ask them to play across the formation and learn the formation and get lined up."

And for the others it’s forcing them to adjust and be more versatile.

West Virginia is using two halfbacks on the field at the same time which is forcing the group to be patient and learn how to maneuver their roles within the scheme.

But in the end, the game is simple and it’s about playing to the strengths of the offense. There is no question where the program is strongest with the skill positions.

Now it’s about putting it into place learning what is required to get the most out of it.