West Virginia has already secured one commitment from Saraland High School (Ala.) in the 2022 class and the Mountaineers are in pursuit of another in defensive lineman Trevon McAlpine.

McAlpine, 6-foot-3, 290-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers at the end of April after the Big 12 Conference program already plucked talented wide receiver Jarel Williams from the school.