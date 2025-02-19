West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Computer Predictions

Cincinnati and West Virginia face off in a pivotal game that has major Big 12 standings as well as potential NCAA Tournament implications on the line.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — The Basketball Power Index favors West Virginia at home. BPI gives WVU the slight edge at a 58.5 percent chance to win. The projected margin of victory for WVU is at 2.1 points. The Bearcats are ranked 36th in the BPI rankings, while the Mountaineers are ranked 48th in the BPI rankings.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives West Virginia a 72 percent chance to win on Wednesday. The Mountaineers' projected margin of victory is 5.2 points, while the projected final score is 64-59 in favor of WVU. WVU is ranked 33rd in the T-Rank rankings, while UC is currently ranked 48th.

KenPom — KenPom gives West Virginia a 69 percent chance to win on Wednesday. The projected final score is 66-60 in favor of the Mountaineers. West Virginia is ranked 46th in the latest KenPom rankings, while Cincinnati is ranked 54th.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday night. The game is set to be televised on ESPN2.