West Virginia working for visit from 2026 WR Thomas

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, received the scholarship offer when his coaches let him know that the Mountaineers were formally jumping into the mix.

West Virginia has been involved with Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake 2026 wide receiver Deion Thomas since January and the program is on his list of places he wants to check out in the future.

“When I first heard the news I was excited,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has been speaking with wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and so far has been impressed with how he’s handled his recruitment.

“I think Coach Marshall is a cool guy,” he said.

Marshall has been attempting to get Thomas on campus for a visit but at this point he still doesn’t have a date yet for when that will occur. That will be the next step if the Mountaineers want to move up the ladder.

At this stage, the talented pass catcher plans to check out programs such as Georgia and North Carolina State while he has already visited Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech and South Carolina among other stops.

Thomas is being targeted solely as a wide receiver and teams have been impressed with his combination of size and speed as well as how he has embraced being a leader on his team.

Thomas is taking his time with his recruitment for now but is looking for a school that is going to allow him to develop into a better prospect with the potential to move to the next level.

“And making me a better player and having a brotherhood on the team,” he said.