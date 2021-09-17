West Virginia WR Ryan stacking weeks, not days
Wide receiver Sean Ryan has traveled a long road to even get this far.
Now in his third year at West Virginia, Ryan has continued to develop and has become one of the more reliable options on the roster after being forced to look in the mirror and adjust his line of thinking.
The one-time Temple transfer admittedly struggled with his consistency and maturity which led to up and down results on the field during his first season at Temple and even during the past two seasons with the Mountaineers.
