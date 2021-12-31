West Virginia WR Winston Wright intends to enter transfer portal

West Virginia is going to have to replace their leading receiver from this past season after junior Winston Wright announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Wright, 5-foot-9, 180-pounds, played three seasons for the Mountaineers and appeared in a total of 33 games. This past year he led the program in catches with 63 and yards with 688. His five touchdowns were tied for the lead on the team along with Sam James. The junior wide receiver also returned kicks.

He announced his intentions on social media, although he has yet to formally enter the portal.

The Georgia native would have been entering his senior season this fall but would have had two seasons of eligibility remaining if he elected to use it due to the COVID-19 year.

Wright was a member of the 2019 recruiting class and originally committed to former head coach Dana Holgorsen before electing to keep his pledge once head coach Neal Brown took over.

The explosive wide receiver becomes the second-wide receiver to see major snaps this fall to enter the portal with eligibility left along with Isaiah Esdale.

Wright spend 96-percent of his snaps in the slot.

Wright would have the option to return once he enters his name into the transfer portal if he would elect to do so, but that has only happened once since the process started.

Overall, Wright is the 12th scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since Aug. 1.