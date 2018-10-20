West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has landed his main target on the recruiting trail.

That being Oscar Tshiebwe, five-star center and top priority for the West Virginia basketball program in the 2019 recruiting class. Rated as the nation’s No. 21 best player, the big man was the top target for the Mountaineers from the start as the Big 12 Conference school was the first to offer him.

That persistence paid off landing the talented center that excels with both his effort and rebounding along with a developing offensive game to go with it.

But what does Tshiebwe do well at this stage of his career and who does the Congo native remind Rivals.com national analysts of on the floor?

We asked them.