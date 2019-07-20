News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 03:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What's the latest with WVU tight end recruiting in the 2020 class?

Xednypt1tqzlqug7ssja
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia currently has three scholarship tight ends on the roster but is still expected to take at least one player at the position in the 2020 class.

So WVSports.com takes a look at the latest at the position and who could emerge in the coming weeks at tight end.

And luckily for tight ends coach Travis Trickett there are certainly options still on the board for the program to sort through.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}