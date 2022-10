The past five days were a blur to Jose Perez.

The Manhattan guard transfer entered the transfer portal Oct. 25 and that brought on an onslaught of interest from schools stretching across the nation.

That is to be expected considering that Perez was selected as the pre-season player of the year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after he averaged he averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game a season ago.