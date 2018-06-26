WVSports.com is the leader in WVU coverage on both the team and Mountaineers recruiting and now is a great time to give us a try with our Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge promotion giving new members who sign up five weeks free!

Access to premium WVU coverage and a lot of free time. That's not to like?

Sign up for an account and you will get FIVE entire weeks FREE to tour the site and get a look at the coverage that WVSports.com provides.

What are you waiting for because the deal ends June 29?

New users: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up?=promo_code=5Star

Returning free users and past subscribers: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=5Star

Sign up by clicking here and using the promo code: 5Star

This deal would give for the entirety of coverage from the Rivals100 camp which includes several top West Virginia targets, team content, coverage from the final and biggest one-day camps of the summer for the Mountaineers, commitment coverage and the early stages of fall camp coverage all for FREE. That's a whole lot of FREE for five weeks just for signing up with a subscription to WVSports.com.

But what exactly does a subscription to WVSports.com have to offer?

In-depth recruiting coverage and analysis

WVSports.com not only covers recruiting by calling prospects to gauge their interest in the Mountaineers, but our staff gets out in the field to observe the prospects that West Virginia is recruiting in person. Staff members often see hundreds of prospects annually including the majority of the current commitments by attending in person at on-site camps in Morgantown, high school games and exclusive Rivals100 Camp Series events. On the basketball front, we routinely cover events throughout the state including The Scott Brown Classic in Beckley and the Court XIV Exposure Event, which was action involving West Virginia commitments and prospects. We cover the camps that involve West Virginia prospects better than anyone else in the market.

During the spring and fall, WVSports.com delivers our subscribers on-site video interviews with a number of West Virginia's top targets and current commitments as well as onsite coverage of commitment announcements such as the case of Dante Stills. If West Virginia is recruiting them, we've likely seen them in person.

WVSports.com is a staple at all local recruiting events and camps, and always has at least one person on site to provide in-depth recaps, analysis and photos from the day's events at Mountaineer Field.

Want visitor information and who is going to be on campus? WVSports.com provides in-depth breakdowns of what to expect for big recruiting weekends including predictions for commitments as well as constantly updated visit lists so fans know who is scheduled to be on campus and when.

WVSports.com has had exclusive video interviews, coverage and photos of recruits that are interested in the Mountaineers as well as announcement coverage such as in the case of Dravon Henry or recent commitments Dante Stills or Kwantel Raines, where members got full access on their commitments and live coverage from the events. Constant information and articles on prospects are also a staple of the coverage at WVSports.com, where members get the latest on the targets that make up West Virginia's recruiting board as well as breaking news on commitments.

The WVSports.com Inside the Hotboard is a valuable recruiting tool for those interested in seeing the latest with West Virginia's recruiting. The popular feature lists all of the targets currently on West Virginia's board that are close to a commitment broken down and color coded by position, with all of their information, scholarship offers, pictures and articles, as well as our own individual take on each prospect's recruitment and where the Mountaineers currently stand for their services.

With the partnership with Adidas, WVSports.com members will not only receive what they have become accustomed to with exclusive highlight videos, a comprehensive database and network-wide recruiting updates, but access to even more content with the exclusive camp circuit.

Like information in bunches? Our Musket Blasts feature provides all the latest on West Virginia recruiting coverage in one neat package.

TEAM:

WVSports.com covers the teams like no one else. With articles, video, interviews, pictures and analysis our daily team coverage strives to cover everything West Virginia related. From games, practices, media sessions, pro-days and everything in between, WVSports.com provides on-site, in-depth reaction from what we see and what we hear about what's happening inside the Puskar Center or the Coliseum. If something is happening with the Mountaineers, you can expect us to be covering it including being on-site for the Summer of Thunder Tournament in the Bahamas.

Two on-site reporters provide what they are seeing while at camp or on the field and we also provide our own individual takes on each situation as well as in-depth reaction pieces on how we see things. WVSports.com is one of the unquestioned leaders in reporting timely, accurate information, as well as covering breaking news with the teams.

Our insider notes are a fan favorite, detailing the most important West Virginia information on players, personnel, position changes and anything else that interests those who follow the Mountaineers. We make our own observations, use sources and the coaches/players themselves to put together a notebook of information in one place for fans to get everything they want to read about the Mountaineers. We also break down the numbers after every game and provide the information you want to know in our observations feature for both football and basketball.

WVSports.com also looks at each game and reviews what happened and why it did as part of our Upon Further Review feature. Like the perspective of an opponent? Our popular Behind Enemy Lines article gives West Virginia fans the in-depth insight from opposing team beat writers and how the opposition is looking at the matchup.

We also take it a step further during pre-game coverage, looking at the talent level of both teams prior to the matchup as well as the tale of the tape with numbers and statistics. WVSports.com examines how the units square off against each other as well while providing our input on the stats and items that matter to you.

Miss any of our content throughout the week? No worries, we provide a weekly recap of everything we did in our review of our content to catch you up on anything you could have missed.

The Blue Lot:

One of the crown jewels to membership with WVSports.com is access to our premium message board "The Blue Lot." Interact with West Virginia fans as avid as you on a daily basis and discuss who you believe will be the starting quarterback or which hoops player takes the next step this season. This is where Mountaineers gather to discuss the latest on the recruiting trail, coaching moves, player updates, and anything involving the West Virginia programs.

A long-standing community, the premium message board is a place where West Virginia fans have connected over the years and discussed sports and everything in between with one another and the staff.

WVSports.com staff members are always on hand to address your questions or concerns, as well as providing Blue Lot scoop to members such as breaking commitments, official visit dates, roster movement or which of the new commitments will be arriving when during the winter or summer. Our staff members also regularly interact with our members asking for their input on what they want to see in terms of content and their feelings on certain discussion points within the beat as well as answering weekly question and answer sessions.

We invite you try a premium subscription and dive into our online content and community to find out for yourself what everyone else in the West Virginia market has been talking about. Join the WVSports.com community by clicking here.