The Big 12 Conference will be undergoing changes this coming season when it comes to composition but West Virginia head coach Neal Brown expects much of the same.

Both Texas and Oklahoma departed for the SEC this summer, but the league welcomed Utah, Colorado, Arizona State and Arizona into the fold Aug. 2.

It will certainly look different but the league is expected to be a parity-filled from top to bottom moving forward.

“I’m not sure how much different our league will be. There’s some new faces in there but it’s going to be super, super competitive,” he said.

The Mountaineers are looking to build off a 9-4 campaign where they finished with a 30-10 win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. It’s allowed the program to generate some positive momentum and West Virginia continues to make strides under Brown.

That’s true on the field as well as off it in terms of how the development of the players is coming along in terms of their physical size and strength.

And Brown credits that to the commitment to the support areas such as strength and conditioning, nutrition, sports science, recovery and athletic training.

That work has shown off in the physical development of the players as the Mountaineers are getting closer to where the coaching staff wants to be in that department.

“You’ll notice some significant difference in bodies, some body compositions, some body weights and that’s a credit to that group,” he said.

West Virginia has been targeting bigger, lengthier bodies in order to compete at the top of the Big 12 and the program is closer to where they want to be than they’ve been at any point in the past.

“We’re not totally there but we’re much closer,” Brown said.