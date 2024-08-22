PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

With West Virginia fall camp in the books, decisions must be made

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Fall camp is over and now comes the time for West Virginia to make some critical decisions on the roster.

The Mountaineers have a pair of scrimmages in the books along with a mock game and now the focus shifts toward preparing for the season opener against Penn State. But as part of that, head coach Neal Brown and his staff still have to whittle down the final position battles remaining on the roster.

That is aided by the fact that the scrimmages put those players in competitive situations where the coaching staff can get a feel for how they respond when the bullets are flying. The focus is evaluating each player from a personnel standpoint as opposed to a schematic one given the nature of the scrimmages.

“These scrimmages expose for the good and the bad. It shows you’re ready or not ready,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers treat that process much like the NFL in the sense that every player is graded on a percentage and production basis in every single practice.

The percentage aspect boils down to the basic elements of effort, alignment and assignment on each snap, while production simply comes down to if a player was in a position to make a play did they make it.

That way it is clear in any type of team setting how a player has performed and where they fit into the picture in terms of a depth chart or if they will be on the field in some capacity.

The scrimmages essentially take the place of the pre-season games and while they aren’t cutting players at the end, their development is critical.

“We’re building up who is going to play and there’s not any grey area in it,” Brown said.

Now, Brown does admit that there is a crutch sometimes when it comes to the realm of experience in those decisions that are close because those who have been on the field can be trusted more than those who haven’t. But there is often an inner battle when it comes to players that are young and talented.

“Even though a guy has some experience let’s not forget that hungry talent will overcome that,” he said.

West Virginia returns a lot of veterans across the board and most of the key position battles were already settled but those final ones along with who will fill roles at those third spots and which freshmen will take the field need to still be addressed.

“For the most part this is what it looks like and this is where it’s at,” Brown said. “Of the 22 positions, there might be three or four you might have tough conversations.”

Click the image to sign up!
Click the image to sign up!
Advertisement

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2l0aC13ZXN0LXZpcmdpbmlhLWZhbGwtY2FtcC1pbi10 aGUtYm9va3MtZGVjaXNpb25zLW11c3QtYmUtbWFkZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2VzdHZpcmdp bmlhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2l0aC13ZXN0LXZpcmdpbmlhLWZh bGwtY2FtcC1pbi10aGUtYm9va3MtZGVjaXNpb25zLW11c3QtYmUtbWFkZSZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==